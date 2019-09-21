NEW ORLEANS — Four people were shot Saturday morning in the St. Claude neighborhood, NOPD officials said.

The New Orleans Police Department first learned about the incident around 9:10 a.m., and officers arrived to find multiple gunshot wound victims.

Two of the victims in the shooting were taken by private vehicle to a hospital, and one of them suffered a graze wound. Information about the fourth victim was not released.

The conditions of the four victims were not released by the NOPD.

Police say the shooting took place near the intersection of Poland and Saint Claude avenues.

No information about a suspect or possible motive for the shooting was released Saturday morning.

A similar shooting took place Friday night, when the occupants of a black sedan following another vehicle near Canal Boulevard opened fire on the six people inside the car they were pursuing.

All six people, five of them juveniles, were shot. One of the teens died.

Police said as of 1 p.m. Saturday they have not found any connection between the shootings.

