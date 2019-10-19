SLIDELL, La. — Four Slidell teenagers were arrested and charged with murder for allegedly killing a man Friday morning, police said.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 19, Slidell police received word of gunshots at the Slidell Housing Authority, located at 1150 Martin Luther King Drive.

Officers arrived to find 33-year-old Andre Johnson shot to death in his apartment.

Police say four teenagers went to Johnson's apartment, intending to steal his marijuana. When Johnson confronted them, a struggle reportedly broke out and Johnson was shot.

The four teenagers fled the scene, but were caught near the apartment, police said.

The four were identified as 17-year-old Jawuan Wilson, 18-year-old Nicholas Ordogne, 18-year-old Revonte Charles and an unnamed 16-year-old juvenile.

All face a second-degree murder charge. Ordagne faces an additional possession of marijuana charge and the juvenile faces an additional charge of illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

The 16-year-old was transported to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center. The others were transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence without parole.