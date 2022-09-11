Four youths in custody after a string of crimes in New Orleans East

Police say the kids committed crimes in three districts before crashing a car in New Orleans East.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Four juveniles are in police custody after committing a string of crimes that lead to a police chase across the city.

Police say the kids committed crimes in three districts before crashing a car in New Orleans East.

The man seen on surveillance is a home inspector, he’s simply taking off his dirty shoes and takes no notice of the white car going by.

Until what appears to be two suspects approaching him. Eyewitness News doesn't know what they say to him but you see him throw his keys on the ground and hand over money from his wallet. The robbers take the money, and steal the car, driving away with the hatch still up.

The homeowner who hired the inspector – and asked us not to reveal her identity - says it happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

NOPD have arrested 4 people in connection with two armed robberies. Police about to address media @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/9BkEwIZds3 — Eleanor Tabone (@EleanorTabone) November 9, 2022

"Two guys jumped out of the car and ran toward him and they told him, he said very short sentence, gimmie your car keys and all your money and they had a gun,” the homeowner said.

Police say 40 minutes later, the robbers struck again, this time shooting someone, at 2926 Piety Street.

“The intersection of Carnot and Venus at around 10:06 a.m. that was an armed robbery incident that third district officers investigated,” Captain Wayne DeLarge from NOPD said. “There was a carjacking, an armed robbery, and a shooting.”

Police began a chase, with the suspects crashing the car, a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee on Cerise Avenue in New Orleans East.

Police arrested all four teenagers and say they found a gun.

A resident living opposite the crash site says this is usually a quiet neighborhood.

"It's really getting bad in New Orleans, it really is,” she said.

“I have lived in this neighborhood for about 18 years and we have never had any crime like that.”

As violent crime continues to ravage the city, residents fear the demise of New Orleans.