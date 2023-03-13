Franklinton man convicted of attempted murder, arson may face 100 years in prison

Folks says surveillance video shows those two people, identified as Mardeontae Lee, 25, and a juvenile, pouring gasoline around a Franklinton house.

NEW ORLEANS — When Franklinton Police showed up to a 911 call at a home in the 1400 block of Bene Street in June of 2020, they weren’t sure what they’d find.

“They had a camera set up on the outside of the house with a motion detector and of course it went off,” said Sgt. James Folks with the Franklinton Police Department. “They look at the camera, saw the two people walking around the house.”

Folks says surveillance video shows those two people, identified as Mardeontae Lee, 25, and a juvenile, pouring gasoline around the house. They were gone when officers got there.

“You could smell the gas, really strong, fresh,” said Folks. “You could see the line in the grass where they poured it around the house.”

Folks says Lee planned to set the house on fire, with three people inside.

“He took a paper towel with him and lit the paper towel, and it was right on the edge of the sidewalk,” said Folks. “While it caught just a little bit, it never really completely caught up to be an actual fire.”

After arresting Lee, investigators believed what happened was a retaliatory crime. The home belonged to the mother of a man arrested for a homicide that happened just days before. According to the district attorney, Lee told investigators he was told by a gang leader to burn the house with people inside.

“He said in a statement he didn’t want to do it but he felt like if he didn’t do it there would be something happen to him,” said Folks.

Last week, Lee was found guilty of three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson

“Even during the trial he never came out and said he didn’t do it,” said Folks.

Folks says in his 16 years at the department, he’s only seen a few crimes of retaliation, mostly involving guns. This is a first for arson.

“We don’t see that kind of stuff here,” said Folks. “You hear of it happening in other locations around the country, but we don’t get this that often.”

Lee faces up to 100 years in prison during sentencing set for April 24th.

The juvenile arrested in this case was charged in juvenile court.