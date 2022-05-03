Franklinton woman in jail after fleeing from Washington Parish deputy

20-year-old Brooke Bordelon has a prior arrest stemming from similar circumstances, per the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office.

FRANKLINTON, La. — A Franklinton woman is in police custody after leading police on a high-speed chase down Highway 25, just south of Franklinton.

Brooke Bordelon, 20, was eventually arrested along with a passenger, Antonio Magee, after a chase that included the vehicle reaching speeds upwards of 100 miles per hour and swerving into oncoming traffic multiple times.

On Sunday evening, Washington Parish police patrolling Highway 25 observed Bordelon's vehicle traveling at 86 miles per hour. Police pursued the vehicle, at which time Bordelon exceeded 110 miles per hour and swerved into oncoming traffic numerous times.

While attempting to turn onto Fisher Road, Bordelon crashed into a wood line but still continued to flee.

Eventually, Bordelon came to a stop near the Washington-St. Tammany parish line where she and Magee were arrested. Officers found she had marijuana on her person and an empty vodka bottle in the vehicle.

She was arrested and charged with aggravated flight from an officer, possession of marijuana, speeding 31 – 40 miles per hour above the speed limit, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance and having an open container in her vehicle.

Magee himself had a prior warrant stemming from a contempt of court charge. He was not jailed, however, due to having very little involvement in this incident.