Man killed in shooting on Canal St & St. Charles Ave

This is a developing story

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are on the scene of a shooting on the edge of the French Quarter.

According to NOPD, a man was shot near the corner of Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue. The shooting took place early in the afternoon on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Police announced the victim's death minutes after reporting the shooting.

This is a developing story, stick with WWLTV.com and Eyewitness News for the latest information.