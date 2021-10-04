French Quarter shooting leaves 1 man dead

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened just before 5:53 a.m. in the 400 block of Burgundy Street.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are investigating after an early morning shooting in the French Quarter left one man dead on Monday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened just before 5:53 a.m. in the 400 block of Burgundy Street. Officers responding to a call of "a male shot" found a man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where he later died, the NOPD said.

The police department did not identify the victim or any possible motive for the shooting. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the man's identity after conducting an autopsy and determining his exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the person responsible is asked to call NOPD homicide detective John Bakula at 504-658-5300. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.