Local business owner says French Quarter shooting 'next level, targeted and bad for business'

French Quarter restaurant owner believes violent crime, like the Decatur Street shooting caught on camera, is keeping people away from New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — Security camera video shows a newer model Toyota Highlander arrive in the 300 block of Decatur Street in the New Orleans French Quarter.

One person gets out the vehicle with a gun, runs to the doorway of an apartment building and fires down the hallway.

The shooter then jumps back in the vehicle and takes off.

Police say a man was shot in the hip.

It happened early last Monday around 1 a.m.

Rhonda Miller owns Evangeline restaurant just down the street.

She says it appears to be a targeted hit, rather than a random act of violence.

“A lot of times this is family on family, friends on friends, it’s not tourists really being targeted,” Miller said. “It’s locals going after locals.”

Antonio Kush lives on Decatur.

“There are some girls leaving out of the building they came out and then a guy came out and some guy got out of a car and walked up on the guy, shot him one time, and walked back in the car, so it was definitely a very specific situation,” Kush said.

Kush added he is amazed that somebody would be bold enough to open fire just two doors down from the Central Fire Station on Decatur.

“This is kind of like next level,” he said. “The fire station is right next door.”

Back at Evangeline, Miller says the national perception about crime in the Quarter is bad for business.

“The tourists have not been in the city. They have not been here. I can’t tell you that I’ve got it exactly pinpointed as to why, but I feel like the crime news reporting has contributed largely to that.”

The NOPD continues to search for suspects in the shooting.