Another defendant in Linda Frickey case asks court for competency hearing

With one defendant deemed unfit to stand trial, another defendant is asking for a competency hearing.

NEW ORLEANS — A defendant in the Linda Frickey case has asked for a competency hearing right after one defendant was deemed unfit to stand trial, according to court documents.

An attorney appeared in court on behalf of defendant Mar'Qel Curtis and raised issues of competency.

A competency hearing for Curtis will take place on March 23.

16-year-old Lenyra Theophile was deemed incompetent to stand trial previously and will spend 60 days in a mental facility.

In February, defendant Briniyah Baker was found competent to stand trial.

There are four defendants in the case of the death of Frickey on March 21, 2022. Frickey's vehicle was carjacked with her still in it and she was dragged for a city block, which resulted in her arm being severed and her death.

The four defendants were all juveniles at the time of the crime but prosecutors are aiming to try them as adults.