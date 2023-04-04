Frickey trial on hold to process DNA evidence

The ruling sends the case back to trial judge Kimya Holmes to set a new date.

NEW ORLEANS — The trial of three teenagers accused of killing a New Orleans woman during a violent carjacking is on hold.

Today the Louisiana State Supreme Court reversed the trial judges order to go ahead with the trial, agreeing with the attorney's request for more time.

The high court ruled that the defense should be given enough time to process DNA evidence that was recently turned over by prosecutors.

The ruling sends the case back to trial judge Kimya Holmes to set a new date.

The 73-year-old Frickey was carjacked in Mid-City last March.

She died after her arm got caught in a seatbelt, and it was severed as the car pulled off.

Three teenagers John Honore, 18, Briniyah Baker, 16, and Mar’Qel Curtis, are charged with second-degree murder.

Lenyra Theophile, 17, is also charged in the case.

She will not be part of the initial trial after having been found incompetent.