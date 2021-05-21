Friday night shooting in Jefferson Parish leaves one woman dead

According to a release from JPSO, deputies responded to the 3400 block of Mole Cottage St. after reports of gunshots in the area just after 7 p.m.

JEFFERSON, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Friday.

According to a release from JPSO, deputies responded to the 3400 block of Mole Cottage St. after reports of gunshots in the area just after 7 p.m.

Deputies said when they arrived they found a woman with several gunshot injuries.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no further information available at the moment and a suspect or motive is not known as of now.