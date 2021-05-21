x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

Friday night shooting in Jefferson Parish leaves one woman dead

According to a release from JPSO, deputies responded to the 3400 block of Mole Cottage St. after reports of gunshots in the area just after 7 p.m.
Credit: Osama Ayyad

JEFFERSON, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Friday.

According to a release from JPSO, deputies responded to the 3400 block of Mole Cottage St. after reports of gunshots in the area just after 7 p.m.

Deputies said when they arrived they found a woman with several gunshot injuries.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no further information available at the moment and a suspect or motive is not known as of now.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

RELATED: Additional video of Ronald Greene's encounter with LSP released Friday

RELATED: 'One pill can kill:' Officials give dire warning after Belle Chasse senior's death