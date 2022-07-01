NOPD: Friday shooting left man dead on Huntlee Drive

According to police, at about 3:14 p.m. a report of a deceased person in the 100 block of Huntlee Drive was called in.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Aurora Gardens area Friday.

According to police, at about 3:14 p.m. a report of a deceased person in the 100 block of Huntlee Drive was called in.

When officers arrived they said a 20-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are in the process of gathering evidence and information that can lead to a suspect and motive in this case.

No further details are available and the victim's identity and cause of death will be released after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.