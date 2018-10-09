NEW ORLEANS -- Two fugitives out of Texas were arrested after they attempted to run over a member of Louisiana’s US Marshall task force while being arrested.

According to Scott Illing, US Marshal in New Orleans, member of the US Marshall Fugitive Taskforce cornered the two suspects inside their vehicle near the corner of Annunciation and Felicity Streets around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Illing says the car’s driver then attempted to run over one of officers as they fled onto I-10. The officer, from the St. John Sheriff’s Office, opened fire as the vehicle came at them. Police gave chase, but backed off as the chase became dangerous for innocent drivers and pedestrians.

Soon after, the suspects’ car arrived at the VA hospital on South Galvez Street. According to Illing, the male suspect had been shot in the shoulder and in the hand. The female suspect had graze wounds.

No one else was injured.

Both suspects are now in police custody. According to Illing, their wounds are not life threatening.

Officials did not identify the suspects, but said they were wanted for aggravated battery and assault charges out of Amarillo, Texas, where they allegedly dragged a DPS officer down the road while fleeing a traffic stop.

According to Illing, the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force had been watching them for days before making their move.

© 2018 WWL