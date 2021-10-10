Funeral arrangements announced for slain State Trooper Adam Gaubert

There will be visitation Friday and Saturday and there will be a vehicle procession for those wishing to honor Gaubert.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Funeral and visitation services for the State Trooper shot and killed during a crime spree that left two people dead and three others injured has been set.

Master Trooper Adam Gaubert will be honored with a funeral mass on Saturday, October 16 at St. George Church in Baton Rouge.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the funeral and additional visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 15, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gaubert was 47 at the time of his death and had served in the Louisiana State Police since 2002.

Gaubert had two children, ages 20 and 11.

The public can demonstrate their support for Master Trooper Gaubert and his family by lining the procession route from Resthaven Funeral Home (11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge) to St. George Catholic Church (7808 St. George Drive, Baton Rouge) on Saturday morning. The procession is tentatively set to begin at 8:00am with updates being provided on the LSP social media accounts. The procession will travel north on U.S. 61 to Siegen Lane and then west on Siegen Lane to St. George Catholic Church.

For those unable to attend, a livestream of the procession and Funeral Mass will be shared on the Louisiana State Police Facebook page.

Gaubert was found dead in his patrol car in Ascension Parish during a manhunt for 31-year-old Matthew Mire on Saturday.