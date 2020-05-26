State trooper killed during pursuit will be laid to rest Thursday

While his memorial service is private, the public will be able to view the procession as it passes.

HAMMOND, La. — A Louisiana State Police trooper killed during a police chase near Hammond will be laid to rest Thursday at a private service.

George Baker died at the hospital Sunday after being struck by a Hammond Police vehicle during a pursuit four days earlier.

Baker, 33, was a ten-year law enforcement veteran who joined after serving as a Marine.

Monday, his body was slowly wheeled out of North Oaks Medical Center before it was rushed to its next stop so that Baker's organs could be donated.

Family, friend and law enforcement colleagues will host a private memorial service Thursday at the University Center on the Southeastern Louisiana University's campus in Hammond.

While the public will not be allowed to attend the service, those looking to pay their respects will be able to do so through a livestream from the Louisiana State Police Facebook page.

Members of the public looking to show support can line the procession route below. The funeral procession is expected to depart around 12:15 p.m.

LSP officials are inviting other law enforcement agencies to participate in the procession from the university campus to the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Albany, LA.

Those looking to give assistance to the Baker family can click here and direct donations to the Louisiana Troopers Charities – Trooper Baker.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.