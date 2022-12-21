Funeral held for Bay St. Louis officers slain in shootout

“Today we aren’t just honoring two brave law enforcement officers. We’re also honoring two unbelievably good men,” Governor Tate Reeves said.

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss — Wednesday hundreds gathered at the Bay St. Louis community center to honor Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe of the Bay St. Louis Police Department.

Robin, 34, and Estorffe, 23, were killed during a shoot-out with a woman the week prior.

They were responding to a call from the Motel 6 desk manager, who according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says she sounded distressed and requested 911 to be called.

The woman began firing, killing both men. The woman also died during the shootout.

Wednesday, the police officers were remembered as a hero.

“Today we aren’t just honoring two brave law enforcement officers we’re also honoring two unbelievably good men,” Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said. “Our state and this community will forever more be better off because of them.”

Those who knew and loved Robin and Estorffe say being on the police force was their passion.

“In my history book, Branden Paul Estorffe is the definition of a warrior. He trained his whole life to be that perfect police officer,” Mississippi State representative Brent Anderson, said.

“Steven knew it was his job to make great cops out of young rookies and he embraced his place as their role model in this profession,” Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said. “Steven Robin will be finely missed and forever remembered as a hero that we so proudly honor on this day.”

Among the hundreds in attendance were members from agencies all across the country. Police officers, sheriffs, fire departments, and more traveled from places like Baton Rouge, St. Tammany, Chicago, and New Jersey to pay their respects. While they say they may have never met Robin or Estorffe, they are still family. Officers say the show of support was overwhelming.

“Law enforcement community, in general, is one big family. If one is hurt, we’re all hurt,” Major Marty Griffin, of the D’Iberville Police Department said. “It’s overwhelming to see this many officers, friends, family from all around the nation as far north as New York City, the Midwest, they’re all here but that’s what we do. That’s what a family does, we come together this is what you see, a big family.”

“The outpouring is really…it’s overwhelming to see how deep the brotherhood goes and the love even though some of us have never met these officers that we have that special bond,” Jason Walden, a Slidell Police Officer said.

Walden was one of the dozens of officers who led the motorcycle procession following the funeral service. Walden, who is from Slidell and attended Slidell High at the same time Estorffe did, said he was honored to partake in the procession.

“Being on the motorcycles and being able to participate in these funeral escorts has been something I’ve held close to my heart ever since I’ve done my first one on a motorcycle. I take the time to sit and reflect and pray for the officer and their family, that they find peace and healing in this process during one of the most difficult times they’ll go through,” Walden said.

The two men were taken to Garden of Memory cemetery.