Funeral held for Mississippi deputy killed in the line of duty

BAY SAINT LOUIS, Miss — A deputy in Mississippi who was shot and killed in the line of duty was remembered today for his dedication to his community. The funeral was held for Lieutenant Michael Boutte senior in Bay Saint Louis so his family, fellow deputies, and the community could say their goodbyes.

A procession stretching for miles including agencies from all across Mississippi and beyond, lined the Mississippi coast in honor of Lt. Boutte.

"This man gave his life doing his job," Judy Yarborough said. "It's probably woken people up to realize we need to be looking at each other as brothers and sisters."

Whether they knew him, or not, members of the community went out to pay their respects.

"Mike was a great guy," Mike Lauga said. "To come say goodbye to a friend, a fellow service veteran, it's an opportunity to be here and send him on his way."

"It's impacted all of us," Charles Piazza said. "I'm out here to pay my respects for a man who died in the line of duty. He got the call to go help someone and his life was ended tragically."

Working for the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, 57-year-old Lt. Boutte was shot and killed by a man while responding to a disturbance call at a house on February 1. His funeral was held at the Bay Saint Louis Community Center. He leaves behind a wife and two adult children. He was a 20-year law enforcement and navy veteran.

As his obituary reads: "Michael set out every day to make someone else's day a little better and to make the world a better place."

The man accused of killing Boutte was shot by another deputy during the incident. He is expected to survive.