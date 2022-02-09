Gayle Benson sues neighbor, claims unleashed dogs killed her Yorkie

The lawsuit claims that Benson was walking her leashed Yorkies when “suddenly and without warning” the Roberts’ unleashed dogs charged them.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson is reportedly suing her neighbors, claiming that the couple allowed their unleashed dogs to run through a gated neighborhood and ultimately killing one of her Yorkies and injuring another last year.

According to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, Benson’s lawsuit argues that the attack would have been avoided if Caroline and Andre Robert had leashed the dogs on walks or secured them in their yard.

The lawsuit claims that Benson was walking her leashed Yorkies on the sidewalk in Audubon Place when “suddenly and without warning” the Roberts’ unleashed dogs charged them. One of the Yorkies, Miss Lucy, “was literally torn apart” the suit says. The other Yorkie, Master Petey, was badly hurt but survived the attack.

The lawsuit claims Benson is deserved compensation for emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, and expenses associated with Miss Lucy’s death and Master Petey’s medical treatment. Attorney Jim Garner told the newspaper that Benson intends to donate any damages to animal welfare charities in New Orleans, in addition to a matching monetary donation.