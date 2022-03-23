Gentilly double shooting: 1 man dead, woman wounded

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:52 a.m. near Providence Place and Chef Menteur Highway.

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead and a woman was injured in a shooting Wednesday in Gentilly, authorities say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:52 a.m. near Providence Place and Chef Menteur Highway. Police say a woman with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital by paramedics, and a man who was also shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department did not share any additional details about the shooting, including any possible suspects or a motive.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that there was a large police presence in the area around 9:15 a.m.

