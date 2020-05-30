Hundreds march in New Orleans, protesting George Floyd's death during arrest

As they marched through parts of the city, they chanted "No Justice, No Peace," "Say his name. George Floyd" and "I Can't Breathe."

Hundreds of protestors marched through New Orleans Saturday in a show of outrage at the death of George Floyd in Minnesota Monday as he was being arrested.

Floyd's arrest and subsequent death in Minneapolis were caught on video that drew outrage across the nation after circulating through social media. In the footage, Floyd, a black man, is seen on the ground with a white Minneapolis police officer's knee on his neck.

Floyd can be heard saying that he cannot breathe before he stops making sounds or moving.

The video sparked days of protests across the country, with some turning violent.

The protest in New Orleans began at noon Saturday, drawing hundreds of protestors. As they marched through parts of the city, they chanted "No Justice, No Peace," "Say his name. George Floyd" and "I Can't Breathe."

But while some protestors approached NOPD officers with an embrace, others chanted "Death to the racist pig," perhaps in reference to the Minneapolis police who killed Floyd, Derek Chauvin, who has been fired and charged with third-degree murder.

New Orleans police were visible around the edges of the crowd. In other cities, peaceful protests against Floyd's death have turned violent quickly with clashes between law enforcement and protestors.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell tweeted photos of the protest, which started at Duncan Plaza, directly across the street from city hall. In her tweet, the mayor said NOPD officers were there to hold traffic while protestors marched, and to keep people safe.

The officer who was seen in the video with his knee on Floyd's neck was fired after video of the arrest surfaced. Derek Chauvin, 44, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter Friday in connection with Floyd's killing.

