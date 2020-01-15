LAKE CHARLES, La. — A 12-year-old girl died in a trailer fire that also injured her 11-year-old brother and two adult occupants near Lake Charles.

The girl's mother, the man who owns the trailer and her brother are all still at the hospital Wednesday morning, according to the State Fire Marshal.

The fire is being investigated by the fire marshal, the Lake Charles Fire Department and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at a trailer in the 300 blocdk of Dobbertine Drive.

All four occupants of the trailer were transported to the hospital, where the girl died.

RELATED: Man who kept Saints in New Orleans, Paul Tagliabue, enters Hall of Fame

RELATED: Watch live: House votes to send Trump impeachment articles to Senate