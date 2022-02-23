6-year-old girl killed after being struck by truck in school parking lot

Investigations show the incident happened during dismissal time

SLIDELL, La. — A 6-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a car in a school parking lot Wednesday.

According to Slidell Police, just before 3:30 p.m., they were called to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School on Westchester Place in reference to a student being struck.

Investigations show the incident happened during dismissal time. A group of students was trying to cross the parking lot when for reasons still under investigation the little girl ran out in front of an oncoming truck.

She was taken to Slidell Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Investigators said they do not know if the driver was speeding or being careless.

The victim's identity will be held at this time as the family is still grieving the child death.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal released a statement on the incident:

“The loss of a child is unimaginable. My thoughts and prayers are with the family, the school, the first responders, and the entire Slidell community. This kind of tragedy affects us all.”