METAIRIE, La. — Police have arrested the girlfriend of the man accused of shooting at a Kenner police officer during a traffic stop, sheriff's officials said.

20-year-old Sandra Fugate was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sending the suspect, 20-year-old Hassan Norris, information about the investigation after the incident Monday.

During that search, investigators said Fugate reported the car Norris was in during the traffic stop as stolen. She was brought in for questioning and later released and given the car back.

After her release, however, police officials said Fugate was spotted in the neighborhood where authorities were searching for Hassan. JPSO officials believe she was attempting to pick him up and help him escape.

Officers on the scene stopped her and searched her phone, where they found pictures of case files she had sent to Hassan.

The suspect is still at-large.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

SEE: Police identify suspect they say shot at Kenner officer; search continues