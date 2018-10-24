NEW ORLEANS – A man has died after several gunshots rang out on Bourbon Street early Wednesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the man was sitting in a sedan near the Bourbon and Iberville Streets around 4:47 a.m. when shots were fired. The man was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital where he later pronounced dead.

A Good Samaritan at a nearby bar said he heard six gunshots, he ran to the scene and tried to save the victim.

"I ran to his car. I saw he was definitely hurt. So I took my shirt off and started applying pressure to his wounds to make sure he was able to stay alive as long as possible. And I lost him," Justin Farrell said.

NOPD Eighth District Commander Nick Gernon said an officer was about one block away from the shooting when shots were fired but was unable to make an arrest. Gernon added that the shooting was captured on the city's real-time crime cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

WWL-TV reporter Paul Dudley contributed to this report. Contact Paul at pdudley@wwltv.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PaulDudleyNews

