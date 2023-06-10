Good Samaritan shot outside Sam's Club while saving victim from purse snatcher

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's office said the incident occurred in the parking lot

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — A Houma man was shot outside of Sam's Club grocery store on Thursday afternoon, after stopping a purse-snatcher from robbing a victim.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's office said the incident occurred in the parking lot around 4 p.m. Officers said the suspect fled on foot, he was later found and taken into custody.

The 'Good Samaritan' suffered injuries and was transported to a hospital.

He is currently in stable condition.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.