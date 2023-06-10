Good Samaritan shot outside Sam's Club while saving victim from purse snatcher

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — A Houma man was shot outside of Sam's Club grocery store on Thursday afternoon, after stopping a purse-snatcher from robbing a victim.
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's office said the incident occurred in the parking lot around 4 p.m. Officers said the suspect fled on foot, he was later found and taken into custody.
The 'Good Samaritan' suffered injuries and was transported to a hospital.
He is currently in stable condition.
Officers say the investigation is ongoing.
