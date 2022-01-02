Governor Edwards defends his response to Ronald Greene's death

“I have not done anything to impede an investigation,” he said. “I’ve never done anything to keep justice from being served."

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards strongly pushed back Tuesday on allegations that he hid information or stayed quiet for two years on the death of Ronald Greene, a man who died after a car chase and a violent struggle with State Police during which video shows troopers jolted him with stun guns, punched him in the face and dragged him as he screamed for mercy.

Edwards said that he was apprised shortly after the incident by the leader of State Police that a man had died after a violent struggle with officers and that he was following procedures and requests in not commenting further at the time on the incident.

He said he also believed that it was not the role of a governor to get involved in a police investigation.

“I have not done anything to impede an investigation,” he said. “I’ve never done anything to keep justice from being served… There are implications that I knew more and that I and my staff members tried to cover up what happened… that is false.”

Edwards said unequivocally that he believes racism played a role in Greene’s death that night.

“I can’t imagine that if Mr. Greene had been white, that he would have been treated that way,” said Edwards. “I think we have to acknowledge racism when we see it and call it what it is.”

Edwards said that the Department of Justice asked that the body cam videos showing how Greene died not be released to the public and he said he believed that extended to his impression of what was on the video. He said that once they became public, he no longer felt those restrictions.