Gramercy Police: 2-year-old shot among victims shot

The 2-year-old was shot in each leg.

NEW ORLEANS — A two-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to both legs in Gramercy, according to the Gramercy Police Department and the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office

At around 8:56 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene and found two victims that had been shot near North Mobile Lane. One victim was a 23-year-old male and the other victim was a two-year-old girl.

The male victim told police that as he was getting into his vehicle on Mobile Lane, an unknown suspect began firing at the vehicle. He said his girlfriend and three children were are already in the car.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The man has been released and the toddler is still at the hospital but she is in stable condition.