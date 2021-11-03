Irvin Mayfield sentenced to 18 months in prison

"To my city, community, friends, I hope you can accept my apology," said a choked up Mayfield. "I take full responsibility."

NEW ORLEANS — Grammy-winning New Orleans trumpeter Irvin Mayfield was sentenced to 18 months in a federal prison after previously pleading guilty to taking over $1.3 million from New Orleans Public Library donations to pad the salaries of he and business partner Ronald Markham with the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra.

Mayfield was also ordered to perform 500 hours of community service by giving free music lessons to children. He will have three years of supervised release as well, following his release from prison.

Mayfield will have to surrender for prison by January 5, 2022.

"I feel you deserve more than 5 years for what you did," said Judge Jay Zainey, who added that he wanted him to be able to use his talent to help children sooner than that time frame.

"To my city, community, friends, I hope you can accept my apology," said a choked up Mayfield. "I take full responsibility."

When pressed further by Judge Zainey, Mayfield said he did both "a terrible job and a criminal act."

Earlier during Wednesday's sentencing hearing Mayfield and Markham argued that they spent a lot of the transferred money on Jazz Orchestra expenses, including for employees and not themselves, but Judge Zainey quickly struck down that argument.

"These men ripped off the library foundation of $1.3 million," he said, saying that emails showed the theft hurt the public library system.

It was also argued on behalf of Mayfield and Markham that they should get credit for accepting responsibility, but prosecutors replied that the fact that they obstructed justice should negate the fact that they eventually pleaded guilty.

A victim impact statement by former Library Foundation executive director Barbara Waiters detailed how the conduct of the defendants led to the loss in fundraising and the eventual termination of two employees.

Mayfield did have some speak on his behalf, former New Orleans Police Superintendent Eddie Compass said he was "devastated" by what his friend did, but he praised his care for his autistic brother.

"Does one mistake define a life of love and life of service?" he asked.

Mayfield's attorney, Claude Kelly, made a final attempt at mitigating a sentence by going after WWL-TV and Investigator David Hammer, saying that Hammer had been "obsessed" with the case and had stirred up emotions.

Kelly was obviously arguing for leniency or no jail time at all, trying to convince Judge Zainey that his client had already suffered.

“The punishment began with the first Hammer article. He can regain some after today, but the scars are permanent," he said.

At one point Zainey addressed Mayfield, saying he wasn't holding his attorney's statements against him and saying that Kelly was trying to deflect blame and that Hammer didn't cause the conduct that Mayfield admitted to.

The hearing broke for lunch at noon and resumed in the afternoon with Markham addressing the court to also express remorse.

"I damaged and I hurt very good people, businesses and communities and I'm willing and ready to invest my energy to the immediate work of restoring what I've damaged," he said.

Zainey appeared no more moved than he was with Mayfield earlier.

"I have no sympathy toward Mr. Markham," he said. "He stole $1.3 million from the Library Foundation."

After WWL-TV found documents in 2016 proving Mayfield had spent Library Foundation money on lavish trips, limousines, high-end booze, and a 24 karat gold-plated trumpet, Mayfield resigned from the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra and issued a brief apology.

In 2017, he and Markham were indicted, accused of enriching themselves with the library donations, including Saks 5th Avenue shopping sprees and fees to play shows at Carnegie Hall, and trying to cover it up with false statements and lies.

The orchestra agreed to pay back the Library Foundation $96,000 a year and play benefit concerts, but it’s unclear how much was paid after the first year or if any concerts were held. Rafael Goyeneche from the Metropolitan Crime Commission said Mayfield and Markham are trying to get credit toward $1.1 million in restitution from whatever money has been paid back.

“I want them to serve every minute of the five years,”

But as the case draws to a close, and despite the concern of library advocates, there’s a sense that the community’s anger is waning with time.

Mardi Gras floats once depicted Mayfield in prison stripes. The Royal Sonesta Hotel removed Mayfield’s name from its jazz club. But this year, Mayfield and Markham began a new venture at the Magnolia Mansion, playing regular gigs at the hotel now run by Mayfield’s wife and owned by business partner Fouad Zeton.

Dixon Stetler, the executive director of the Friends of the Library said she was horrified in early June when video surfaced of Mayor LaToya Cantrell at the Magnolia Mansion, urging a Memorial Day crowd to “support a true son of the city of New Orleans, Irvin Mayfield.”

“He pled guilty to taking $1.3 million and I don't understand why we have to support him,” Stetler said. “There are so many culture bearers in this city who deserve our support who aren't stealing from the library.”

