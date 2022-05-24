Grand Jury announces indictment in murder of local musician, Brian Murray

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of Edmond Ramee for the First Degree Murder of Brian Murray.
Murray was allegedly murdered by Edmond Ramee Sr., the 21-year-old father of Murray’s grandchild in in January near the 7700 block of Henley Street.
“Everyone in this community should know that every single day the DA’s Office is working to hold violent offenders accountable and to do all we can to deter senseless killings in our community. Mr. Murray inspired so many members of his community and the sacrifice he made to protect his family are why we will never forget Mr. Murray and his courage,” District Attorney Jason Williams said.
Ramee was also charged with two counts of Domestic Abuse Battery, Attempted First Degree Murder, Obstruction of Justice in a Homicide Investigation, Violation of a Protective Order, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Damage to Property and Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office.