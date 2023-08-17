Grand jury indicts woman accused of killing 6-year-old Bella Fontanelle

Bunnak "Hannah" Landon is now formally charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Bella Fontanelle.

HARAHAN, La. — A Jefferson Parish grand jury has indicted a woman accused of killing a 6-year-old girl in Harahan, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

43-year-old Bunnak "Hannah" Landon is now formally charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Bella Fontanelle. She was also charged with obstruction of justice.

According to JPSO's lead detective on the case, Anthony Buttone, Fontenelle and her 7-year-old sister were last seen by their paternal grandmother.

The grandmother picked the girls up from school, took them to eat, to the library and to see their father at work before bringing them home. The grandmother left their father's house after getting them ready for bed, Buttone said.

The grandmother later told detectives she would have never left had she noticed anything unusual. According to Buttone, Landon was the only person at the home with the girls.

Landon was the live-in girlfriend of Fontenelle's father.

Later that night, surveillance cameras captured Landon pulling a wagon with a bucket behind her.

It would later be determined that the bucket contained the body of Fontenelle. It was found on her biological mother's lawn.