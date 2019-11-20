KENNER, La. — Six women stole thousands of dollars worth of fragrances and products from the Oakwood Mall and other Jefferson Parish locations last month. When confronted, one pepper sprayed a security guard, sheriff's officials said.

According to JPSO officials, the group was involved in multiple robberies in the area last month, with three stores victimized over the course of a single day.

On Oct. 17, all six women allegedly went into a department store in the Oakwood Mall and stole $5,000 worth of perfumes, battering a security guard with pepper spray when they were caught and fleeing the area.

Later that day, two members of the group went to the Elmwood Mall and reportedly stole more fragrances from a department store there, while the four others stole products from another unidentified Metairie boutique.

The names of the stores and the total worth of the items stolen were not immediately available from the sheriff.

Surveillance video captured images of five of the six suspects (pictured above), which deputies put out in hopes of receiving tips that would lead to arrests.

JPSO officials encouraged anyone with information on the women to call the Criminal Intelligence Center at 504-875-3334 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

