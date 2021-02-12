Gunfire wounds man on Bourbon Street Friday morning: NOPD

Paramedics with New Orleans Emergency Services rushed to the scene and took the victim to a hospital for medical treatment.

NEW ORLEANS — Police offices looking into reports of a shooting on Bourbon Street found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg early Friday morning, a statement from the New Orleans Police Department said.

NOPD officers got word of the shooting around 1:23 a.m. That report placed the shooting in the 500 block of Bourbon Street, between St. Louis and Toulouse streets.

Paramedics with New Orleans Emergency Services rushed to the scene and took the victim to a hospital for medical treatment.

More information about the shooting may be forthcoming further into the investigations.

NOPD's Public Affairs Division released the information Friday morning.

NOPD did not release any information about the man wounded by gunfire, nor did the police department release any on the suspect.

As NOPD investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who shot the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867