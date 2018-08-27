"Lock Your Car -- Don't be a victim." That's the message on signs now cropping up in yards across New Orleans.

The reminder now takes on greater importance in the Lakeview neighborhood where this month, an unusually high number of guns were stolen from unsecured vehicles.

"I think out of the 12 UCR crimes or the 8 cars that were broken into, I think there were a total of 5 guns taken out of those cars," Freddie Yoder, Lakeview resident and co-founder of the neighborhood crime prevention district said.

UCR stands for Uniformed Crime Reporting. They are the major offenses against person and property reported to the FBI.

Yoder says locking your car doors is important, especially when you consider a huge percentage of violent crimes are committed with stolen guns.

"They're stolen from cars and they're stolen from a lot of cars that aren't even locked," Yoder said. "People take the guns out of the cars and then they use those to do other crimes."

Friday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell scolded Lakeview residents whose guns were stolen during her remarks at a peace rally at McMain High School.

"Just because you may not have been the shooter, it doesn't exempt you from gun violence in the city of New Orleans," Cantrell said. "Those guns were in vehicles that were unlocked."

Joe Woynowski said the number of guns left in unlocked cars in his neighborhood is a bit unsettling.

"I'm kind of surprised," Woynowski said. "It's a little bit scary. They could commit a crime and shoot somebody."

The Lakeview Crime Prevention District also distributed wrist bands to students, asking them to remind their parents to lock their cars.

"You really need to stay focused when you get out of your car everyday and get into the habit of pushing that button," Yoder said.

The NOPD released some new figures about car burglaries in the Third District which includes Lakeview:

"For the week of August 19 through August 25th, there were 14 auto burglaries, 12 of which involved vehicles that were unlocked. In the other two auto burglaries, windows were smashed in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue outside the Shamrock Bar. In those burglaries, a firearm and electronics were left visible in the vehicle.

Third District officers managed to catch two separate auto burglaries in progress. Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with those incidents. One of those juveniles has been arrested on numerous occasions for auto burglaries in the Third District.

Between July 15th and July 21st, five firearms were stolen from unlocked vehicles in the Third District. Throughout that week eight vehicles were broken into and an additional six vehicles were stolen from the Lakeview Neighborhood, while additional vehicles were targeted on the opposite side of the district. Two of the five stolen firearms were taken from unlocked vehicles in Lakeview and the remaining three were stolen from unlocked vehicles in and around Gentilly.

Detectives were able to clear sixteen (16) auto burglaries and six (6) auto thefts regarding the above listed events, in which several juveniles from other parts of the were involved. One of the stolen firearms was recovered in the Desire Neighborhood.

Year-to-date, auto burglaries are up two percent in the Third District and the clearance rate for auto burglaries sits at a 19 percent, the highest in the city for auto burglaries."

Paul Murphy can be reached at pmurphy@wwltv.com.

