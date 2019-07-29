WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia police are investigating after a burglary suspect allegedly stole a police car Monday afternoon.

This happened just before 1 p.m. Officers were originally responding to a burglary off of White Avenue in West Columbia, when they say the suspect ran away and found a West Columbia police car, with lowered windows.

Investigators say the man jumped in and drove off in the car and was later involved in two accidents off of Charleston Highway, crashing outside of the Edenwood shopping center.

People who saw what happened say the man ran from the scene completely naked.

A woman who spoke with us and took pictures of the aftermath says another driver swerved to hit the police car, in order to stop the driver.