Hammond couple dead after apparent murder-suicide Friday

Acadian Ambulance transported the woman to a nearby medical facility where she later died from her injuries.

HAMMOND, La. — A husband and wife are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Tangipahoa Parish Friday.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on E. Coles Creek Loop in Hammond, Louisiana on October 22, for a call about a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found a woman, later identified as 34-year-old Heidi Davis, lying on the ground outside the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Acadian Ambulance transported the woman to a nearby medical facility where she later died from her injuries.

Further investigations reported that the victim's husband 38-year-old Anthony Davis was barricaded inside the house. After TPSO’s Special Response Team attempted several times to contact Anthony they entered the home where they found him dead from a reportedly self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident is currently under investigation and no further details are available.