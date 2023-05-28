Hammond teen killed in Tangipahoa shooting

Deputies found Calvin Felton, 18, of Hammond with a gunshot wound to the stomach, on Sunday afternoon. Felton later died after he was transported to the hospital.

TANGIPAHOA, La. — A teenager from Hammond was shot and killed outside a home in the village of Tangipahoa, according to a statement from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Sunday.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, deputies found Calvin Felton, 18, with a gunshot wound to the stomach in the yard of a home on Martin Luther King Drive, according to TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis.

Felton was apparently taken to a local hospital, where the teenager later died.

Authorities at the sheriff's office are asking anyone with information to call Detective Bobby Bradberry at 985-902-2045. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous has been urged to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa's anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.