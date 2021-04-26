Harahan PD exchange gunfire with man while responding to domestic dispute

According to a statement from the Harahan Police Department, a man at the scene was holding a gun to the head of a woman when they arrived.

HARAHAN, La. — Harahan police say they exchanged shots with a man Saturday night after he threatened a woman with a gun.

It's unclear if the man was shot, but both he and the woman involved in the incident were taken to UMC for treatment.

Police say the shootout happened just before 6:30 in the 100 block of Haroleans Street, when they responded to a domestic dispute call.

According to a statement from the Harahan Police Department, a man at the scene was holding a gun to the head of a woman when they arrived.

It's unclear exactly what injuries the man or the woman sustained, and neither's condition was released by police.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

More Stories: