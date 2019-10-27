HARVEY, La. — Investigators don't know why a man was shot multiple times in an empty lot in Harvey Saturday, and are asking for anybody with information about the shooting to come forward.

Authorities with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies responded just after 8:30 p.m. to reports of gunfire in the 1400 block fo Estalote Avenue in Harvey.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified black man unconscious on the ground. The man had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

JPSO officials say they don't have any suspect description or any info about a possible motive.

They are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact their Homicide Section at 504-364-5300.



