Student's gun discharges on school bus, student now in custody

HARVEY, La. — Jefferson Parish Police are investigating an incident where a gun was fired on a school bus in on Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey.
Officers responded to a call around 7:00 a.m. Monday about a school bus possibly struck by gunfire.
When police arrived, officers noticed the bullet damage on the bus came from the inside.
The Jefferson Sheriff Parish's office said a student admitted to bringing the gun on the bus but that the shooting was unintentional. That student was arrested and the gun was recovered from inside the bus.
No injuries were reported, but police urge the public to store guns safely and keep away from children.
