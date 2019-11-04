ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — The son of a Louisiana sheriff's deputy has been arrested in connection with the fires at three historically-black churches in St. Landry Parish.

The suspect has been identified as Holden Matthews, a 21-year-old white man. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on three counts of simple arson of a religious building.

Authorities say they're investigating hate as a motive in the fires.

At a Thursday news conference, Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said the threat to the community "is gone now." He also called the fires "an attack on our God and our religion."

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said disputed reports that Matthew's father turned his son in. Guidroz also said the suspect's father knew nothing of his son's involvement in the fires.

"He knew nothing of his son's activities," Guidroz said. "When we brought him in and told him about what he was there for, he broke down."

The first fire torched the St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre last month. Days later, the Greater Union Baptist Church and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas were burned. Each was more than 100 years old, with mostly African American congregations.

The churches were empty at the time of the fires, and no one was injured.

Browning said authorities felt that more fires were imminent and they moved quickly to take Holden into custody.

Holden Matthews

St. Landry Parish

These were evil acts," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

Browning said there may be a connection with a genre of music called "black metal" that has an associated history with church burnings in other parts of the world. Federal investigators are still looking into potential motives of hate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.