Have you seen her? 14-year-old Louisiana girl missing, endangered: LSP

Police said Destiny may have a medical condition that could impair her judgment and is considered to be in danger.

HOLDEN, La. — Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for 14-year-old Destiny Taylor Pope, an LSP statement said.

According to the advisory, Destiny was last seen at 32845 LA Hwy 1036 in Holden.

The advisory described Destiny as a white female with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said, she is five feet tall and weighs approximately 125 lbs.

"Destiny was last seen wearing a green John Deere t-shirt and black leggings," the advisory said. "Her last known location was 32845 La Hwy 1036, Holden LA."

If anyone has information leading to the whereabouts of Destiny Taylor Pope, please contact Det. Aaron Bond with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241.