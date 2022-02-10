x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Have you seen her? 14-year-old Louisiana girl missing, endangered: LSP

Police said Destiny may have a medical condition that could impair her judgment and is considered to be in danger.
Credit: Louisiana State Police

HOLDEN, La. — Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for 14-year-old Destiny Taylor Pope, an LSP statement said.

According to the advisory, Destiny was last seen at 32845 LA Hwy 1036 in Holden.

The advisory described Destiny as a white female with long brown hair and brown eyes.  

Police said, she is five feet tall and weighs approximately 125 lbs.   

"Destiny was last seen wearing a green John Deere t-shirt and black leggings," the advisory said. "Her last known location was 32845 La Hwy 1036, Holden LA."

Police said Destiny may have a medical condition that could impair her judgment and is considered to be in danger.

Credit: Louisiana State Police
Credit: Louisiana state police

If anyone has information leading to the whereabouts of Destiny Taylor Pope, please contact Det. Aaron Bond with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241.

Click here to report a typo. 

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

RELATED: DA says inmate releases caused by 'system breakdown,' vows change

RELATED: Murder suspect shot to death by police trying to serve warrant

In Other News

Donuts & mayhem in the CBD