Have you seen it? Troopers believe car used in fatal hit & run: LSP

Motorcyclist Cameron James Thibodeaux, 31, died after the Saturday night hit & run.

DONALDSONVILLE, La. — A Louisiana man was killed after a car pulled out in front of his motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 in Donaldsonville Saturday night.

The motorcyclist from Pierre Part, 31-year-old Cameron James Thibodeaux ran of the road after the unknown vehicle blocked the roadway. Thibodeaux hit an embankment, a statement from Louisiana State Police said.

"After causing the victim’s motorcycle to run off the road, the suspect briefly stopped before fleeing the scene," a spokesperson with LSP Troop wrote in the statement.

Investigators said they believe the car in the photo below was involved in the hit & run that killed Thibodeaux.

"Troopers believe that the unidentified vehicle may be a green four-door sedan with a possible primer type paint on the hood and the trunk area," the spokesperson wrote.

While Thibodeaux was wearing a helmet approved by the Department of Transportation, he was seriously injured after the crash.

Thibodeaux was rushed to a hospital for emergency medical treatment but later died.

While the investigators with the LSP continue looking into the crash, troopers are asking the public for help.

Should anyone with information want to help the investigation, they can contact LSP Troop A at 225.754.8500.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

