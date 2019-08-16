NEW ORLEANS —

NOPD investigators are asking anybody with information about the whereabouts of a 10-year-old boy who disappeared from near his New Orleans East home Thursday to come forward.

Ahmad Dorceus was last seen by his family near their home in the 7500 block of Downman Road, near the New Orleans Lakefront Airport, when he went outside to ride his bike, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

A family friend reportedly told Dorceus' mother that he was near Cindy Place, around three miles from his home, around 7 p.m. The friend ordered the boy to go home, but he never returned.

Dorceus is described as a black male, standing 3 feet and 7 inches, with a thin build and a short haircut. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and black pants with an orange stripe. He was also riding a black bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding Jacobs’ whereabouts is being asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.