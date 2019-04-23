NEW ORLEANS —

It has been more than 48 hours since 12-year-old Carlos Taylor was last seen, according to New Orleans police.

Police believe Taylor was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on April 21 in the front yard of his home in the 1900 block of Laharpe Street in the Seventh Ward. Taylor is described as four feet, three inches tall, weighing about 100 lbs with scars on his right arm.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and red, white and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Carlos Taylor is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.