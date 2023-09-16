Have you seen this woman? SBSO believes she may have info about a man found dead in Chalmette

According to the SBSO, deputies found a deceased man in the backyard of a home located in the 3000 block of Lloyds Avenue after receiving a call before 8 a.m.

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they believe may possess information regarding an incident involving a man found dead outside a residence in Chalmette, La., on Saturday morning.

According to the SBSO, deputies discovered the man in the backyard of a home located in the 3000 block of Lloyds Avenue after receiving a call shortly before 8 a.m.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured in the photo posted below:

Law enforcement feels the person pictured (right) may have info related to the case and would like to talk with her.

Anyone knowing the identity or whereabouts of the female depicted in the photo is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline, (504) 271-TIPS or 8477.

They also can call Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111, and may be eligible for a cash reward.