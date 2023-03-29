JPSO chase ends in crash on Carrollton Avenue, hunt for 2 people

The NOPD said a perimeter has been established between South Carrollton Avenue, Neron Place, South Claiborne Avenue, and Short Street.

NEW ORLEANS — There is a heavy law enforcement presence off South Carrollton Avenue in New Orleans after authorities chased a stolen car to the area on Wednesday.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies identified the car as stolen and began a pursuit on Jefferson Highway. He said that during the chase the vehicle struck a sheriff's office unit in Jefferson Parish and another vehicle as the chase ended near Carrollton and Claiborne in Orleans.

Lopinto said that there were four people in the vehicle and two were apprehended and that two others remained at large as of 3:30 p.m.

A couple of area schools were put on lockdown as a precaution.

NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork said that NOPD offered help as the pursuit went into Orleans and that officers identified the stolen car as one that had previously been involved in an I-10 shooting.

The New Orleans Police Department said it was assisting the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in "locating a suspect in the investigation of an incident that happened in Jefferson Parish."

The NOPD said a perimeter has been established between South Carrollton Avenue, Neron Place, South Claiborne Avenue, and Short Street. The police department is urging residents to avoid the area during police activity.

Residents nearby reported seeing a police helicopter flying over the area.

A spokesperson for the JPSO told WWL-TV that deputies were pursing a stolen vehicle. Authorities have shared very few details about the incident at this time.

