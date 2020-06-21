x
Louisiana man gets 11+ years for Mississippi heroin delivery

GULFPORT, Miss — A 61-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced in Mississippi to more than 11 years in federal prison for heroin dealing.

Peter Oliver Henry of Chalmette was sentenced Monday by District Judge Sul Ozerden to 11 years and 3 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Hattiesburg said.

He was arrested on June 4, 2019, while delivering 4 ounces of heroin to someone in Gulfport, Mississippi, and pleaded guilty in December to drug trafficking, a news release said.

