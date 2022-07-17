Hit-and-run crash on Hwy 190 in Mandeville leaves Slidell woman dead

COVINGTON, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of an adult woman in Mandeville Sunday morning, according to a press release.
State Police said a pedestrian was severely injured by a vehicle on Highway 190 northbound near the Lakeview Regional Medical Center on Judge Tanner Blvd. in Saint Tammany Parish.
After arriving at the scene, troopers said they located a severely wounded woman, who was transported to the hospital and would ultimately succumb to her injuries.
On Monday, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office identified the woman was 33-year-old Amanda Rose Hyneman of Slidell, La.
The incident as a whole remains an ongoing investigation, according to the press release.
"If you have information related to the incident or the unidentified female, please contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250," the press release said.