Hit-and-run crash on Hwy 190 in Mandeville leaves Slidell woman dead

A woman was fatally injured in a hit-and-run accident on Highway 190 Sunday morning.

COVINGTON, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of an adult woman in Mandeville Sunday morning, according to a press release.

State Police said a pedestrian was severely injured by a vehicle on Highway 190 northbound near the Lakeview Regional Medical Center on Judge Tanner Blvd. in Saint Tammany Parish.

After arriving at the scene, troopers said they located a severely wounded woman, who was transported to the hospital and would ultimately succumb to her injuries.

On Monday, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office identified the woman was 33-year-old Amanda Rose Hyneman of Slidell, La.

The incident as a whole remains an ongoing investigation, according to the press release.