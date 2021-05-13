77-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Jefferson Parish

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened just after 8 p.m. on LA 3046 (Causeway Boulevard) near Scott Street

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Authorities say a River Ridge man has died after a hit-and-run crash on Causeway Boulevard in Jefferson Parish Wednesday evening.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened just after 8 p.m. on LA 3046 (Causeway Boulevard) near Scott Street and claimed the life of 77-year-old Wayne Grenier.

Investigators say Grenier was driving southbound on Causeway Boulevard when a 2005 Dodge pickup traveling northbound crossed the median into oncoming traffic and struck Grenier’s 2013 Chevrolet Suburban. The driver of the pickup was last seen running away from the crash on foot before getting into a silver SUV near Frank H. Lemon playground.

Genier was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Troopers say they are actively following leads to find the driver of the Dodge pickup truck. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775.