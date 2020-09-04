JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — State police officials are asking for the public's help to find the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash just outside Marrero that left a driver seriously injured.

According to Louisiana State Police officials, the crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday on Barataria Boulevard (LA 45) southbound by Bastian Drive, on the border of Marrero and Estelle.

According to witness reports, a black SUV was crossing the boulevard on Bastian Drive as the motorcyclist, whose identity the police are withholding, was driving in the left lane.

The SUV reportedly struck the motorcycle, a 2005 Honda Reflex, and threw the rider onto the road. They were seriously injured despite wearing a helmet, police officials said.

The driver from the SUV then sped from the scene northbound on Barataria Boulevard, officials said.

The black SUV is believed to possibly be a GMC or Chevrolet. Eyewitnesses said the driver's side rear window had a black garbage bag covering pre-existing damages.

No further information on the victim's condition or the wanted vehicle were immediately available.

Given Governor John Bel Edwards coronavirus stay-at-home order, there have been far less vehicles on Louisiana roadways and fewer accidents in the past month.

LSP officials said anyone with information that could led to the vehicle to call Troop B investigators at 504-471-2775.

